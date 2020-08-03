PRESS RELEASE: Justine launches cutting-edge anti-ageing range specifically formulated for African women

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 3rd AUGUST 2020, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News), ETHNIC women with darker hued skin often struggle with pigmentation, dark spots and uneven skin tone as they age. Justine has developed a tailor-made solution called A-Firm Brightening that addresses these ageing concerns. A-Firm Brightening is clinically proven to even skin tone, reduce the appearance of blemishes and combat uneven skin tone. In addition to its even tone benefits, A-Firm Brightening also addresses other ageing concerns, such as fine lines and loss of volume which leads to sagging and hallow skin, this exciting range will provide firmer results with a matte finish.

A-Firm Brightening combines cutting-edge skin brightening and firming technology with ten botanical actives comprising of wheatgerm extracts, argan oil, rice bran oil, sunflower seed extracts, neem seed extracts, grape extracts, grape seed extracts, mulberry extracts, skullcap root extracts and saxifraga sarmentosa, commonly known as strawberry geranium. This powerful combination of botanical actives has numerous anti-ageing benefits which also help to maintain oil control and increase your skin’s elasticity.

“The development of A-Firm Brightening bears testimony to our ongoing quest to understand and deliver to the diverse needs of our consumers, bringing customised products that cater to the unique challenges facing them. A-Firm Brightening is a game changer that will help to address the ageing concerns of our dark-skinned customers who have been seeking an effective and clinically proven solution that will address their skincare needs. We believe that this solution will be a must-have product for our customers that will be an integral part of their daily skin care routine,” says Momin Hukamdad, Justine Executive Marketing Director.

Uneven skin tone is caused by a number of factors. A prevalent factor in South Africa’s warm climate is exposure to sunlight, which triggers the over production of melanin resulting in the appearance of brown spots and uneven skin. Emissions from traffic-related air pollution which penetrate the skin can also lead to the formation of brown spots. The darkening of the skin may further be exacerbated by hormonal factors, such as the use of contraception or as a result of pregnancy. Lastly, post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, which is the darkening of the skin as result of scarring, can be caused by acne lesions or skin injury which leads to the appearance of uneven skin tone.

A-Firm Brightening has been clinically proven to decrease the appearance of pigmentation and dark spots in as little as 3 days when using the hero product of the range, the A-Firm Brightening Even Tone Serum. When using the entire range, which includes a day and night cream, an eye cream and the serum, consumers can expect a myriad of results and benefits. These anti-ageing results include decreased dark circles under the eyes, improved skin texture and a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles in just 14 days, with an overall improvement in even skin tone in 7 days.

A-Firm Brightening will be available from the 1st of August. It can be purchased directly from an Independent Justine Consultants and/or Business Owner nationwide, or from the Justine website on https://my.justine.co.za/. Customers will have their orders directly delivered to their doorstep and deliver will be free with orders of R600 or more.

Hukamdad reaffirmed Justine’s long-standing opposition to testing its products or ingredients on animals to substantiate their safety. ‘We are the first global company to stop all animal testing, anywhere in the world’

“Respect for animal welfare forms a cornerstone of our product safety policy. Justine is a responsible and caring corporate citizen that adheres to strict ethical standards. Animal welfare has always been a key focus of Justine’s corporate responsibility efforts, and in recognition of this, Justine received permission to display the FRAME bunny logo on its websites, brochures and packaging,” Hukamdad concludes.

To become an Independent Justine Consultant, customers can visit www.justine.co.za

ABOUT JUSTINE

In 1973 Justine was born with the launch of iconic Tissue Oil; formulated with a combination of efficacious natural oils to deliver superior skincare results. The success of this formula became the blueprint for Justine to expand its product line into products, the combination of science and nature to meet your unique skincare needs.

We are proud to be in the business of beauty with our network of micro-entrepreneurs. Visit www.justine.co.za for more information.

ABOUT DIRECT SELLING

Direct selling is the marketing and selling of products directly to customers away from a fixed retail location. Direct selling can be conducted one-on-one, in a group or party format or online.

At Justine, the “direct” part of direct selling also refers to the personal component of this sales channel; it’s about building relationships with people and offering them a high level of service and personal attention.

ABOUT MY JUSTINE STORE

My Justine Store is designed to help make earning easier for Beauty Entrepreneurs and to help them grow their sales. It helps new customers find Beauty Entrepreneurs easily and gives them to shop whenever they want. My Justine Store allows the independent Justine Beauty Entrepreneurs the opportunity to customise their online shop which they can direct customers to.

