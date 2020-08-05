Communist party condemns Zimbabwe turmoil

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe Communist Party (ZCP) has denounced the worsening economic and political crises in the volatile country.

The condemnation follows a crackdown against civil society and media over protests and moves to compensate thousands of commercial farmers that lost lands during reforms since 2000.

ZCP blamed the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) led government and, partly, the fellow opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance.

The communist party lambasted the government of employing crackdowns similar to those used by the colonizer during the liberation war of the 1970s.

“The ZCP condemns the Rhodesian-style arrest of journalists, political activists and trade union leaders,” ZCP stated.

It lamented that state security agents were arresting political activists and trade union leaders post the July 31 protest.

“This must come to an end,” ZCP demanded.

The organisation also raised concern that while it initially supported the July 31 demonstration, some inside ZANU-PF and the MDC Alliance had hijacked the demonstration “to advance their narrow political interests.”

“The internal fights are deepening inside ZANU (PF) while the MDC Alliance wants to use the workers to advance its neo-liberal agenda.”

Another prevailing issue in Zimbabwe is the decision by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to compensate mainly white commercial farmers driven off lands during reforms, albeit chaotic, to address colonial imbalances.

Government has earmarked US$3,5 billion in compensation, despite its dire financial situation.

ZCP opposed the plans.

“The signing of this agreement is a betrayal of the many sons and daughters of the soil who paid the ultimate price for our independence. The dubious former liberation movement (ZANU-PF) has now become the stooge of imperialist forces,” it charged.

The crisis in the Southern African country has triggered the #ZimbabweLivesMatter campaign.

