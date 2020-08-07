SA golf rises up from the lockdown ashes

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LOCAL golfers are relishing the return of the sport following a challenging period of four months triggered by a lockdown against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The return ends a difficult period for the individuals eking a living from the sport.

A partnership by a betting company has culminated in a series set to take place between later this month and September.

Some of the country’s top golfers will participate.

The tournament paving way for the resumption of golf is in realisation of the devastating economic impact that the national lockdown restrictions has had on all sports in South Africa and globally.

The two-month series, known as Rise-Up, is anticipated to bring much-needed economic relief to players, caddies, grounds staff and the entire golf ecosystem.

It will comprise of five tournaments and will tee off the first edition at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg, to officially mark the return of golf.

“We are excited to be returning to the course after such a long time,” said golfer Toto Thimba, speaking on behalf of the Betway Golf Ambassadors.

“The four month wait has been a very challenging period for most people who rely on golf for a living,” Thimba conceded.

Merrick Bremner and Anthony Michael are the other ambassadors.

The upcoming series is a brainchild of Betway, in partnership with the Sunshine Tour.

David Rachidi, the Betway SA Marketing Manager, highlighted that it was crucial to build the country’s golf ecosystem as COVID-19 had affected every part of the sporting value chain.

“We know that sport can give hope and act as a unifier during a period of despair,” Rachidi said.

In accordance to government health and safety lockdown regulations, spectators will not be allowed into the venue.

Access will be granted to a limited number of media.

– CAJ News