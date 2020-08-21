Cape Town to host Miss SA 2020

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Miss South Africa pageant finale will take place in Cape Town in October.

It will be the first time the Mother City hosts the pageant.

“The City of Cape Town is pleased to partner with the Miss South Africa Organisation to bring the pageant to Cape Town,” said Cape Town Executive Mayor, Dan Plato.

“This is an iconic South African event which has, over the years, made the dreams of many young women a reality and elevated their status as change makers in society.”

The winner will be crowned on the 24th.

Ten finalists, aged between 23 and 27, are contesting for the title.

Stephanie Weil, the Chief Executive Officer of the Miss South Africa Organisation, echoed Plato’s sentiments.

“We are delighted that Miss South Africa will come to the homes of thousands of South Africans, as well as people from around the world, from Cape Town. The city is the 11th contestant this year. We will be announcing the venue in the Mother City at a later date,” Weil said.

South Africa is now regarded as one of the leading pageant countries in the world – Rolene Strauss, 2014 (voted Miss World); Liesl Laurie, 2015 (Miss World Top 10 and Continental Queen of Africa); Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 2017 (Miss Universe winner) Adé van Heerden, 2017 (Miss World Top 10); Tamaryn Green, 2018 (Miss Universe first princess and Zozibini Tunzi, 2019 (Miss Universe winner).

“Our success on the international stage means that there is a huge interest globally in the South African pageant,” Weil said.

– CAJ News