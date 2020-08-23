God ever delivers His children from evil

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

HOW many of us believe that Jehovah always has a shield to protect His children from any kind of danger?

These dangers and risks include diseases and unpleasant experiences, including the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Jehovah has protected His children before. He is still doing it today. He shall always do it in future to whosoever shall believe in Him.

Psalm 91:3-4 of the New Living Translation supports this True Gospel: “For he (Jehovah) will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease. He will cover you with his feathers. He will shelter you with his wings. His faithful promises are your armor and protection.”

Further in the book of Isaiah 26:4 of the English Standard Version, it is written: “Trust in the LORD forever, for the LORD GOD is an everlasting rock.”

The reason why this True Gospel trusts so much in Jehovah is because the Sovereign Lord is not human. He neither deviates nor departs from His initial promise.

Numbers 23:19 of the New International Version attests to this True Gospel. It states: “God is not human, that he should lie, not a human being, that he should change his mind. Does he speak and then not act? Does he promise and not fulfill?”

Do you see why this True Gospel believes, trusts and relies heavily on the Supreme Ruler?

It is because He does not lie or change His mind just like what human beings do.

All Jehovah wants from us is to believe, and have total faith in Him alone. Believe me brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, it is impossible to please Jehovah without faith.

Hebrews 11:6 of the New Living Translation illustrates this: “And it is impossible to please God without faith. Anyone who wants to come to him must believe that God exists and that he rewards those who sincerely seek him.”

For those of you brethren, who are already walking by faith and not by sight know very well what this True Gospel is talking about.

The book of 2 Corinthians 5:7 of the Berean Study Bible buttresses and reinforces this True Gospel.

It reads: “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”

The reason why this True Gospel encourages every one of you brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers to walk by faith as opposed in doing so by sight is because Jehovah is greater than anything in this world. He has power over the devil, demons and disease.

According to 1 John 4:4 of the Berean Study Bible: “You, little children, are from God and have overcome them, because greater is He who is in you than he who is in the world.”

Jehovah loved this world hence giving us His beloved son so that when we believe, truly, we shall have eternal life.

John 3:16 of the Berean Study Bible concurs: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

Fellow brethren, be rest assured, Jehovah will always rescue those who believe from any fatal plague.

I therefore call upon those that believe in Jehovah not to be scared of this coronavirus because Jehovah has a shield around us.

He knows how to keep the harm away from us. If the coronavirus comes to us (infect us), Jehovah knows how to heal us.

Most importantly, Jehovah knows how to restore everything that has been taken away from us.

Jehovah will rescue us from every trap. The enemy (satan and this disease coronavirus) does not have the final say. Nothing can snatch us from Jehovah’s hands.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

