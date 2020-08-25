Hope as Libya enemies declare ceasefire

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – THE declaration of ceasefire by Libya’s rival forces offers a glimmer of hope for peace in the North African country.

The Government of National Accord, which is globally recognised, and the House of Representatives, simultaneously declared the ceasefire.

It is anticipated the declaration would facilitate dialogue initiatives as well as help resume the work of the United Nations (UN) Joint Military Commission, with a view to achieving a general ceasefire.

This announcement is also likely to re-launch the inter-Libyan political dialogue as well as the implementation of the road map adopted by the African Union (AU) High Level Committee on Libya, in January, in Congo Brazzaville.

Rival forces have repeatedly violated these agreements, much to the worsening of the crisis in the oil-rich country.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairman of the AU Commission, welcomed the recently-declared ceasefire.

He lauded the warring parties for choosing the path of dialogue and not armed intervention.

Mahamat is hopeful dialogue would end almost a decade of civil war in the country of more than 6,8 million people.

Libya spilled into anarchy after Muammar Gaddafi was ousted during civil disobedience in 2011. He was later murdered.

The mayhem worsened in 2019 when the Libyan National Army (LNA), aligned to the House of Representatives, launched an offensive to topple the internationally-recognised government.

It is estimated 25 000 civilians have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2011.

– CAJ News