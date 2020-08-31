Standard Chartered avails funds for COVID-19 relief

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – STANDARD Chartered has contributed US$300 000 (R5 million) for communities impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) across South Africa.

These donations are part of Standard Chartered $5 million (R84.25 million) pledge to support emergency relief activities by the Red Cross that provide urgent medical support across markets in Africa and Asia.

Funding across these countries will support activities such as the provision of primary and secondary health care, communication of protection measures, provision of personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff and volunteers, and the distribution of food and care packages for those impacted by COVID-19.

“By working together, we are able to support the delivery of rapid and effective emergency relief that aims to address some of the key challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kweku Bedu-Addo, CEO Standard Chartered Bank South Africa.

Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers are the front-line responders to the health crisis.

“Thanks to the vital donation from Standard Chartered we can continue to support more people facing the devastating effects of the coronavirus,” Dr Simon Missiri, Regional Director, Africa at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said.

– CAJ News