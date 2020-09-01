Hundreds dead in cholera outbreaks

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – AT least 312 people have died of cholera in the Central and West Africa this year.

The deaths are from 17 060 cases recorded in the two regions.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has the most severe crisis with 281 deaths from 15 028 cases.

Nigeria has documented 13 deaths from 1 633 cases while neighbouring Cameroon has 16 deaths from 269 cases.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has confirmed singled deaths in Chad and Liberia.

It has issued an alert in Benin and Niger but there have been no deaths.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with bacteria.

It remains a global threat and is one of the key indicators of social development.

While the disease no longer poses a threat to countries with minimum standards of hygiene, it remains a challenge to countries where access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation cannot be guaranteed.

– CAJ News