Hundreds killed in explosive violence

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – AT least 1 364 people were killed or injured during explosive violence around the world.

Some 214 incidents were documented.

Civilians accounted for 63 percent (858) of the deaths and injuries recorded by the Action on Armed Violence (AOAV).

Afghanistan, Pakistan, Philippines, Somalia and Syria were most affected in terms of civilian casualties.

In Somalia, 75 of the 81 recorded civilian casualties were caused by improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The AOAV condemned the use of violence against civilians and the use of explosive weapons in populated areas.

“All actors should stop using explosive weapons with wide-area affects where there is likely to be a high concentration of civilians,” the organization stated.

Somalia, the country most impacted by explosive violence in Africa, is under siege from the Islamist sect, al-Shabaab.

It has been active since 2006.

Apart from Somalia, it has been responsible for attacks in Kenya and Tanzania.

It is also believed the group is also active in Mozambique, which is experiencing terror attacks by Islamist militants in recent years.

– CAJ News