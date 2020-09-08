No justice for aid workers murdered in Ethiopia

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – A humanitarian organisation is yearning for justice to prevail a year after unknown perpetrators ambushed and killed two of its workers in western Ethiopia.

Men dressed in paramilitary uniforms allegedly committed the violation against workers of the Action Against Hunger (AAH) staff members in the Gambella region on September 5, 2019.

Khat Top Gatluack and Alebachew Yemam Muhuye, the deceased, worked daily to provide lifesaving support to severely malnourished children in one of the organisation’s stabilisation centres in the local refugee camps.

“A year later, despite our advocacy efforts, the perpetrators have not yet been identified nor arrested,” AAH lamented.

In memory of the two deceased colleagues, the aid organisation urged the regional government in Gambella and the federal government in the capital, Addis Ababa, to renew their efforts and bring to justice those behind the attack.

“Aid workers must never be the target of violence, and we call upon all parties to protect humanitarians,” AAH stated.

“We continue to mourn the loss of our team members, and our thoughts and support are with their families, friends and co-workers.”

AAH is a leading global hunger specialist and leader in a global movement that aims to end life-threatening hunger.

– CAJ News