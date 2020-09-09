Chadian kids succumbing to killer diseases

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 70 children have died from measles and meningitis in Chad.

Attacks by the Nigerian terror group, Boko Haram, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) are worsening the humanitarian crisis.

A measles outbreak has been evolving since April 2018, despite the various response campaigns conducted in epidemic districts.

Since the beginning of 2020, the country reported 8,499 measles cases including 39 deaths registered.

Some 432 cases of meningitis have reported, including 40 deaths.

In addition, over 6 163 cases of Chikungunya, a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes, have been confirmed.

Although no death has been reported so far, the outbreak adds pressure on an already fragile health system.

The country is affected by an outbreak of vaccine-derived polioviruses since 2019.

The impact of COVID-19 has increased the number of children aged 6 months to 59 months with acute malnutrition.

Some 1,9 million children are malnourished, half of them severely.

Overall, it is estimated that by the end of 2020, some 6,4 million people, more than a third of the population of Chad, will require humanitarian assistance.

The needs have increased from 5,3 million people.

Chad is also extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change and natural disasters.

Last month, massive floods in the capital, N’Djamena left 10 people dead and 31 800 displaced.

– CAJ News