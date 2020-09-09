Kenya warns perpetrators of hate speech

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has threatened to prosecute politicians that fuel violence through hate speech spread via social media.

Inspector General of Police, Hilary Mutyambai, said the security agencies were on high alert following the prevalence of political leaders making such utterances.

These words mark a recurrence of political tensions in the East African country that has a history of tribal problems and political violence.

“I have given firm instructions to all police officers to deal decisively with such perpetrators,” Mutyambai said.

“The National Police Service will leave no opportunity to any leader intending to incite the general public to violence. Such incitement shall be faced with the full force of the law.”

Mutyambai said the police would work in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to strengthen the response to individuals and groups attempting to cause breaches of peace and put people’s live sunder risk.

Kenya has previously suffered violence particularly around elections.

An estimated 1 500 people were killed and 600 000 others displaced during the 2007/18 elections.

The conflict assumed tribal dimensions, pitting the Kikuyu against the Luo.

In recent years, the country has also become a target of terror attacks by the Islamist group, Boko Haram, based in neighbouring Somalia.

– CAJ News