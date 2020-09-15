OPINION: High time SADC deployed military force in Mozambique

African View: by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AN injury to one being an injury to all, CAJ News Africa urgently calls upon the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc member states to immediately deploy a combined force to drive out Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)-affiliated Ansar al-Sunna insurgents from Mozambique.

If ever there was time to ruthlessly deal with the rubble rousing terrorists in the SADC region, it is now.

The Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique is the epicenter of the insurgency that threatens to spill into the entire regional bloc.

SADC heads of state must come together and teach these rogue elements, evil-doers and monsters a lesson they will never forget.

We urge all member states comprising Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe to urgently round-up these terrorists and decimate them.

An urgent SADC combined force is required. There is no time to waste.

All Mozambican borders linking the country with Eswatini, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe must be urgently locked.

All seaports along the Indian Ocean must be urgently sealed while combined air force be deployed in all provincial capitals of Mozambique.

Zimbabwe is a tiny country geographically but when it comes to military might in the continent, it is a giant.

Therefore, Harare must be responsible for coordinating the SADC combined force to urgently drive out the Ansar al-Sunna from Mozambique.

South Africa, by virtue of being the economic giant in the SADC region as well as across the continent must play a leading role in ensuring the right military equipment is available and resources.

SADC is the most peaceful regional bloc throughout the African continent.

This tranquility, calm and non-aggression environment prevailing must not be tempered with if the regional bloc aspires to continue growing economies, promote trade, job creation and free movement of its 15-member states citizens.

Any SADC member state unwilling to contribute soldiers, air force or navy to worthy cause combined force will be widely viewed as a sellout.

We saw this before during the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) sponsored terrorists in Libya, when some African countries showed unAfrican colours by voting with Western nations to topple Colonel Muammar al-Gaddafi.

The Libyan leader was then captured and killed in cold blood.

If Africa had voted at the United Nations Security Council with one voice, the chaos we are witnessing today in Libya could have been avoided.

We urge whosoever would want to be unAfrican to desist from such notions.

It goes against the spirit of Pan Africanism.

Our belief is that a combined force of 50, 000 to 100, 000 troops can end the terror group in a matter of hours or days.

When Mozambique gained its independence from Portugal in 1975, Maputo offered military training bases for many SADC member states, so were Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

If SADC heads of State waste precious time through unnecessary debates about budget, number of military personnel, air force and marine to be deployed, then they would have failed future generations to come.

This war against terrorism must also involve state security from highly trained countries to ensure the air force, ground force and navy have been supplied with the right information in order to accurately carry the assignment to wipe out the ISIS-affiliated group.

A strong message must be clearly sent out now that SADC region is a no go area for terrorists.

SADC must show the entire continent that this is the safest regional bloc for business, investment, peaceful, safety and security.

Even those that sponsoring the terrorists must be hunted down and captured to answer to crimes against humanity.

– CAJ News