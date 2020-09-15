Telkom SA, Telenor seal roaming agreement

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TELKOM is to improve its roaming retail offering to end users after the South African operator signed a three-and-a-half year Managed Roaming agreement with Telenor.

Telenor, the Norway-headquartered company, will be responsible for the full end-to-end wholesale roaming process for Telkom.

Meanwhile, Telkom will be able to utilize the Telenor wholesale roaming group platform and leverage on the group scale in terms of cost and revenue.

“We have a long-standing and important relationship with Telenor,” said Althon Beukes, Chief Executive Officer of Telkom’s Wholesale division, Openserve.

“Their extensive roaming coverage combined with the vast experience and competence is significant in providing our end users with the desired roaming experience.”

It is anticipated the partnership would enable Telkom scale its retail roaming services and improve operational efficiency, which is very important to cater for our corporate and leisure travelers in South Africa.

“We are delighted to support Telkom with reduced wholesale roaming cost as well as operational cost,” said Andre Nicholas Hansen, Chief Partnership Officer of Telenor’s Global Wholesale unit.

Telkom has about 12-million customers on its network.

It has enhanced its customer base by focusing on data services.

– CAJ News