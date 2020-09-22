Northern Mozambique terror attacks escalate

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THERE is growing concern over the escalating conflict and deteriorating food security situation in northern Mozambique.

The Islamist militants, popularly known as Ansar al-Sunna, who are affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) are the ones perpetrating a reign of terror.

Over 300 000 people have fled their homes and villages in Cabo Delgado.

They have abandoned their crops and are now completely reliant on humanitarian assistance.

Thousands of refugees have crossed into neighboring Tanzania, thereby deepening concerns among the international community about the regionalisation of the conflict.

“We are deeply concerned about the unfolding humanitarian situation in Cabo Delgado where conflict and violence have left people without access to food and livelihoods,” said Antonella D’Aprile, World Food Programme representative for Mozambique.

“The growing insecurity and poor infrastructure have meant that reaching out to people in need has become harder and now with COVID-19 the crisis becomes even more complex.”

WFP urgently requires US$4,7 million (R79 million) per month to assist those internally displaced in northern Mozambique.

Without additional funding, WFP warned it would be forced to reduce food rations as early as December.

Cabo Delgado has the second highest rate of chronic malnutrition in Mozambique, with more than half of children under five years chronically malnourished.

The province has been experiencing attacks since 2017.

Cabo Delgado also suffered the impact of Cyclone Kenneth in 2019.

– CAJ News