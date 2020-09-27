Believers are inseparable from the love of God

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

NOTHING can separate us from Jehovah’s love.

Not even global pandemics such as the coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) or Ebola and cancer.

Racism, tribalism, xenophobia, oppression, trouble, distress, persecution or suffering also cannot come between us and Jehovah’s love.

Thus, whether life in this world is good or bad, we and His love are inseparable.

Romans 8:35 of the New International Version states: “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall trouble or hardship or persecution or famine or nakedness or danger or sword?”

What gives me hope the most is that I know for a fact that Jehovah is the creator of the heavens, earth, oceans, seas and humans as well as everything that has breath.

Therefore, if Jehovah has chosen us, who then shall bring any charge against us?

Romans 8:33-34 of the New International Version affirms this: “Who will bring any charge against those whom God has chosen? It is God who justifies. Who then is the one who condemns? No one. Christ Jesus who died–more than that, who was raised to life–is at the right hand of God and is also interceding for us.”

It is always key to know that if Jehovah is for us, then, who can be against us in this world?

The moment I know how great my Jehovah is, the more I become confident, fearless, brave, courageous, gallant, daring, indomitable and unafraid of whatever challenge this wicked or evil world would throw at us.

1 John 4:4 of the New Living Translation confirms: “But you belong to God, my dear children. You have already won a victory over those people, because the Spirit who lives in you is greater than the spirit who lives in the world.”

Even language or cultural difference will never separate us from the love of Jehovah.

The reason why Jehovah loves us the most than anything else in both heaven and earth is simply because God created us in His own image.

Genesis 1:27 of the New Living Translation reads: “So God created human beings in his own image. In the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

