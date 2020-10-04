Love is wise, hatred is foolish

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

I HAVE often observed people, including believers and church principals advocate hatred instead of being the light of the world.

These people’s support of racism, tribalism, xenophobia or creed is a clear example of how demonic spirits of enmity, animosity, antagonism and bitterness have taken over.

Whether such individuals do this knowingly or unknowingly is neither here nor there. The bottom line is that as Jehovah nears judging this world, the spirit of hatred has trebled.

This week, I have been highly favoured by Jehovah as He gave me a very exciting but difficult topic to share with the entire world.

It is thrilling and electrifying to notice as I continue to grow spiritually each day. I also observe the speed at which Yahweh gives me more information increases.

Anyway, let us go back to the message for this week before the devil steals it.

Firstly, let us define hate or hatred.

Hatred is an extremely strong feeling of dislike for someone or something.

What baffles me most is that there are many millions of people today, including professionals, believers and politicians that thrive on hate.

Yet, they have no achievements from preaching hate or hatred.

They have nothing to show for it.

The late female American poet, Maya Angelou, once said: “Hate, it has caused a lot of problems in this world, but it has not solved one yet.”

So, my question is, what is it that causes hate or hatred?

Having been a High Court journalist for a number of years before covering politics, technology and conflict resolution, I discovered many people might begin to hate another person or group when they feel envy or want what the other person has.

Usually such people with habitual hatred emotions always consider it unfair for someone they believe is inferior in society, especially the down-trodden, the poor and uneducated who should be lacking yet they are in fact the ones blessed with houses, expensive cars or money while those regarding themselves as “respectable” are languishing in abject poverty.

In other words, hatred is based on the perception of the other individuals due to relationship, personal history and its effects on our personality, feelings, ideas, beliefs and identity.

Now these kinds of feelings would lead them into hatred, jealousy, guilt conscience, failure or evening committing the unthinkable evildoing.

What does Jehovah say about hatred?

According to 1 John 4:20 of the Berean Study Bible: “If anyone says, “I love God,” but hates his brother, he is a liar. For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen.”

Further in the book of 1 John 3:15 of the New Living Translation: “Anyone who hates another brother or sister is really a murderer at heart. And you know that murderers don’t have eternal life within them.”

Usually wrong usage of words trigger anger, conflict, fighting or hatred.

Proverbs 15:1 of the New International Version reads: “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger,” whilst the New Living Translation supports: “A gentle answer deflects anger, but harsh words make tempers flare.”

One of the ancient wisest kings, Solomon, once wrote on Proverbs 26:24-26: “Whoever hates disguises himself with his lips and harbors deceit in his heart; when he speaks graciously, believe him not, for there are seven abominations in his heart; though his hatred be covered with deception, his wickedness will be exposed in the assembly.”

King Solomon further writes that hatred stirs up strife while love covers all offenses.

Proverbs 10:12 of the New International Version states: “Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs.”

This is the main reason why Jehovah condemns hatred.

Proverbs 6:16-19 says: “There are six things that the Lord (Jehovah) hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.”

The reason why Jesus Christ encouraged love, mercy and forgiveness was that He wanted those that practicing mercy and love receive the equal measure of goodness they are doing to other people.

In other words, Jesus Christ wanted to remind people in the world that whatever one sows is what he or she reaps.

Matthew 5:7-48 reads: “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy. “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God. Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are you when others revile you and persecute you and utter all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. …”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

