5IR fuels Africa’s biggest energy event

JOHANNESBURG – THE largest ever energy event for Africa will kick off on October 20 to fuel six weeks of inspiring energy engagement for the continent.

Dubbed the Digital Energy Festival, it is set to attract over 5 000 attendees.

Organisers of Africa Energy Forum, African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa as well as the Oil & Gas Council’s Africa Assembly will jointly host the event alongside a leading energy publication.

It will run until November 26.

The above include four of Clarion Events’ leading energy brands. Several other Clarion Events’ market-leading trade publications are also partners in the digital offering.

“It is inspiring to be part of such a unique joint venture with two other leading players in the energy events sector,” Chanelle Hingston is the Group Director, Power & Energy at Clarion Events Africa, said.

“Each one of us as event organisers has a strong team with a different and distinctive focus on the many-faceted energy sector. For example, we are well known for always gathering world-class experts for our water-focused discussions as part of our event,” Hingston added.

Since the start of the pandemic early this year, organisers have had to postpone the live event twice but, along with partners and customers, have fully embraced the digital tools available to keep the conversation going.

“As we proclaimed recently: ‘The show will go on’,” Hingston said.

The Digital Energy Festival will employ artificial intelligence (AI) technology to match attendees with relevant content and networking opportunities for a personalised event experience over the six-week period.

As well as over 120 programme experiences the event will also feature an online marketplace of products hosted by sponsors and exhibitors. The event will be marketed to a combined energy database of over 200 000.

The “fifth Industrial Revolution (5IR)” inspires the Digital Energy Festival

Amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the energy sector in Africa, the organisers of the Digital Energy Festival seek to address critical issues such as pivoting to digital, new financial models and innovative power generation sources to allow attendees to make decisions and formulate recovery plans.

Africa Energy Forum organizer, EnergyNet’s Managing Director, Simon Gosling, said he was inspired by Pratik Gauri’s vision of the 5IR as the overriding theme for their sessions.

Gauri is a World Economic Forum Global Shaper.

“We are looking at the role of energy in social economic development,” Gosling said.