FNB Connect in massive data and voice growth

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FIRST National Bank (FNB) Connect, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) has revealed that its customers have used 40 percent more data this past year.

It disclosed a 56 percent increase in voice minutes usage in the last 12 months.

Furthermore, the operator has recorded a 25 percent growth in true active customers, including a 36 percent growth in premium subscribers who earn more than R240 000 per year.

“The growing appeal of our offering is indicative of the value that users see in our service,” said Bradwin Roper, FNB Connect Chief Executive Officer.

Over the 12-month period, the company has attracted more customers in relatively higher income brackets.

These customers typically spend more on telecommunications.

“More importantly, staying in touch with family and friends in the midst of a global pandemic within monthly budgets has been a priority for many consumers in recent months,” Roper said.

At the start of 2020, FNB Connect reduced its data prices by up to 55 percent, where 1GB of data now costs R59 and later zero-rated transaction fees

on prepaid airtime, voice, SMS and data bundle purchases for customers on the FNB App.

Furthermore, FNB Connect gave customers 1GB of free data valid for 30 days to help them stay connected with loved ones during the national lockdown.

Roper disclosed throughout the year, FNB Connect was able to provide our customers with over 545 million megabytes of data.

– CAJ News