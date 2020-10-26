AU demands lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – THE continent has reiterated demands for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, said the removal must be immediate and unconditional.

He made the call in support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) decision to commemorate October 25 as SADC Anti-Sanctions Day.

Mahamat recalled the continuity of his call since 2017 where the AU Commission, its organs including the Peace and Security Council and the Bureau of Heads of State and Government, had consistently voiced the union’s concerns regarding the negative impact of the persistent economic sanctions on the economy and people of Zimbabwe.

“In this regard, he expressed his determination and that of the various relevant Organs of the Union to continue to mobilize support for the country’s recovery efforts,” his spokesperson said.

Mahamat expressed the commitment of the AU to continue working closely with SADC to support regional efforts.

The United States and some influential Western nations imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in 2001 after the southern African nation had reclaimed its land from the white minority.

The West attributed the restrictive measures to the alleged human rights violations by the government of then-president, Robert Mugabe.

He passed away last year.

Sanctions are blamed for the economic decline in the Southern African country of over 14 million people.

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is battling the economic decline, which it blames on economic sanctions.

– CAJ News