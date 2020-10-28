FNB named SME Bank of the Year

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FIRST National Bank (FNB) has been announced the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Bank of the Year.

The accolade is in recognition of its digital innovation, products and services focused on the sector.

The South African-headquartered firm has been awarded at the Global SME Finance Forum Virtual awards ceremony.

The award also commends FNB’s unique and solution-focused manner it approaches challenges facing SMEs as they incubate, start, run and grow their businesses.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, held the awards and forum that recognised over 100 global participants.

“We are humbled to receive global recognition as this showcases that the work we are doing for our SME customers is truly adding value,” said Jacques Celliers, FNB Chief Executive Officer.

He hailed SMEs as an important driver of economic activity, hence they are referred to as the ‘backbone’ of economies.

“As we continue facing unprecedented economic challenges, coupled with the impact of COVID-19, we are cognisant that the SME sector remains a glimmer of hope in helping our country to create jobs and promote inclusive economic development,” Celliers said.

The global award has cemented FNB’s place as a world class bank and the commitment for FNB to provide world class solutions, according to the company.

“To maintain our market leading position, it is essential that we continue offering holistic and integrated financial solutions to our diverse business customers, while ensuring that our business model continually evolves in line with their changing needs,” said Gordon Little, FNB Business CEO.

– CAJ News