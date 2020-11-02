Thousands more flee Mozambique terror attacks

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE worsening conflict perpetrated by Islamist groups and bandits in Mozambique has forced more than 11 200 people out of their homes in the past two weeks.

This has brought to a total of 355 000 the number of people now estimated to be internally displaced in Cabo Delgado, Nampula and Niassa provinces this year.

This is an increase from less than 90 000 displaced at the end of 2019, according to preliminary data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Most of those recently displaced have arrived in the Cabo Delgado capital, Pemba, since October 16.

Nearly half of the arrivals are children and at least 25 boys and girls are unaccompanied or separated from their families.

More than 3 500 women, at least 19 of them pregnant, over 100 elderly, around 180 people in need of immediate medical assistance and ten people living with disabilities are among the refugees that have arrived in Pemba.

“Although the number of displaced people arriving has slowed in the past week, there have still been several hundred arrivals each day,” an IOM spokesperson stated.

During the period from October 16 to 28, at least 218 patients were confirmed to be suffering from acute diarrhea, malaria and fever.

Mozambique is beset by terror by the Islamist Ansar al-Sunna group in the northern Cabo Delgado.

Elswehere, a faction of the opposition Mozambique National Resistance (RENAMO) opposed to the peace pact signed with the government last year is also carrying out attacks.

– CAJ News