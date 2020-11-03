PRESS RELEASE: More voice and data for less, with MTN’s all-new Mega Plan deals

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 3rd NOVEMBER 2020, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News), Consumers looking for more value from their voice and data plans can now sign-up for MTN’s all-new Mega Plans. Available from today, a choice of 5 Mega Talk and 5 Mega Gigs propositions offer MTN customers significant savings, with plans like 4GB of data plus 50 minutes talk time across all networks for only R199 p/m.

MTN Mega Plans are available on SIM only contracts or bundled with a smartphone when taking up a new line or upgrading. The plans come with an allocation of social data (Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) and streaming data (Showmax and DStv Now) and qualifying plans include an allocation of international calling. Contracts available include month-to-month, 24-month and 36-month contracts, with customers able to add-to-bill through their contract usage limit or top up if they run out.

“We have seen consumers spending more on communications services in the second quarter of 2020, with so many people working from home. Our Mega Plan products are aimed at ensuring that customers have access to value-adding data and voice solutions that match this demand with competitive prices, so more people benefit. It’s also about offering our customers the control, convenience and flexibility we all need as we navigate this new way of living, working and schooling”, says Jacqui ‘O Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Executive: MTN SA.

Mega Gigs data deals are:

2GB MTN Mega Gigs XS at R129 – which includes 25minutes

4GB MTN Mega Gigs S at R199 – which includes 50minutes

8GB MTN Mega Gigs M at R199 – which includes 75minutes

12GB MTN Mega Gigs L at R399 – which includes 100minutes and a R30 international calling bundle

25GB MTN Mega Gigs XL at R599 – which includes 200minutes and a R30 international calling bundle

Mega Talk voice deals are:

100-minute MTN Mega Talk XS at R129 – which includes 500MB data

240-minute MTN Mega Talk S at R199 – which includes 1GB of data

500-minute MTN Mega Talk M for R299 – which includes 2GB of data and R30 international calling bundle

700-minute MTN Mega Talk L for R399 – which includes 5GB of data and a R30 international calling bundle

1,500-minute MTN Mega Talk XL at R599 – which includes 8GB of data and a R30 international calling bundle

With the customer at the heart of the new solutions, this pricing plan rolls out in parallel with the #REMAKE2020 campaign, which harnesses MyMTN Rewards and its new loyalty currency, YelloBucks, to offer R100m in rewards to help customers make up for some of what they missed out on in 2020.

MTN’s Mega Plans have been introduced at the same time as revamps of Flexi and MBB plans, new Fixed Wireless access plans, and additional value and discounts through new Family and Home plans.

“It’s been a tough year for so many and we want to ensure our customers receive great offers and solutions to help bring back a little hopefulness, while enjoying the full benefits of the modern, connected life,” concludes ‘O Sullivan.

