Baroka aim to set the pace atop DStv Premiership

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LOG leaders, Baroka FC, will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the inaugural DStv Premiership against third-placed Golden Arrows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday evening.

Bakgaga are the only side with a 100-percent record and judging by current form, will be favourites to secure maximum points at home at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in the 19h30 kickoff.

Baroka have defied predictions of a crisis after the suspension of coach Dylan Kerr. They have been impressive under stand-in coach Thoka Matsemela.

All teams will be in action tonight except Chippa United and Maritzburg United.

Chippa won 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when they met on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns travel to Cape Town City while Pretoria rivals SuperSport United entertain Stellenbosch at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in the capital.

The Kaitano Tembo coached Matsatsantsa started the league with mixed fortunes, winning one match and drawing the other.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, beset by teething problems in the maiden topflight season, host returnees Swallows FC in a battle of the newboys at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo.

AmaZulu are against bottom-placed Black Leopards at the Jonsson Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Bloemfontein Celtic host fellow winless side Orlando Pirates at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

Troubled Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs, entertain TS Galaxy at the FNB Stadium.

The nation’s most-supported side is in crisis on and off the field and the latest setback has been a 3-0 defeat by Pirates in the MTN8 semifinals last weekend.

FULL DStv PREMIERSHIP FIXTURE

Wed November 4, 2020

All matches kick off at 19h30

SuperSport United vs Stellenbosch, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium

Tshakhuma FC vs Moroka Swallows, Thohoyandou Stadium

AmaZulu Vs Black Leopards, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium

Baroka FC vs Golden Arrows, Peter Mokaba Stadium

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Orlando Pirates, Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy, FNB Stadium

Cape Town City vs Mamelodi Sundowns, Cape Town Stadium.

– CAJ News