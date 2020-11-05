Magufuli takes oath for second Tanzania term

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dodoma, Tanzania

DODOMA, (CAJ News) – SWORN-in for a second term as president of Tanzania, John Magufuli has pledged to deepen his government’s resolve to fight corruption and address poverty.

Magufuli took oath on Thursday in the capital Dodoma, the first head of state to be inaugurated there, more than a week after a landslide victory (84 percent) in elections.

“The election is now over. The biggest and most important task before us right now is to continue the effort to build it and bring development to our nation,” he said at the local Jamuhuri Stadium.

The fifth president of Tanzania, his first term, beginning 2015, mostly focused on tacking graft.

This crusade won Magufuli admirers and critics alike.

“We will address the challenges of poverty, unemployment and we will intensify the fight against corruption, theft and misappropriation of public property,” he said.

Magufuli’s election was marred by allegations of irregularities.

He was reconciliatory in his address.

“I will work closely with all citizens in advancing our efforts to liberate ourselves and build an independent nation,” he assured.

“I assure all Tanzanians, regardless of our differences, we will work together to implement all that we promised during the campaign.”

Leaders from Botswana, Uganda and Zimbabwe were among those congratulating Magufuli.

The East African country is the continent’s fifth largest country by population, estimated at 59,7 million.

Its economy is based on agriculture and mining.

– CAJ News