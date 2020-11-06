Mining sector responds promptly to pandemic

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – STAKEHOLDERS in the African mining sector have responded swiftly and collaboratively in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and subsequent lockdowns.

The have also been lauded for building and consolidating relationships with the communities affected by the pandemic.

“African governments and institutions have laid the groundwork to support and mitigate the long-term economic impact on the supply chains, communities and operations,” said Africa Mining Forum’s event manager, Elodie Delagneau.

“What emerged from this resilience plan was the obvious need for efficiency and collaboration between governments, communities and mining companies.”

Africa Mining Forum will host the Ministerial Forum with Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho and Rwanda on November 19.

During the exclusive panel, mining ministers from the countries will share their experiences of how they adapted during the pandemic, the mitigation plans that they implemented, the challenges they faced to keep the industry afloat and to revive mining operations.

“We will unpack best practices in Rwanda, Lesotho, Botswana and the Democratic Republic of Congo, hear about their commitments and outlook for the industry to understand what can be done at national and continental levels,” Delagneau said.

Other mining sector experts that will be featured during Africa Mining Forum from November 16-20.

They include Sheila Khama (Non-Executive Director, Consultant and Minerals, Oil and Gas Policy Advisor) and Emma Wade-Smith OBE (Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Africa, UK Department of Trade, South Africa).

Others are Jörgen Sandström (Head of Mining and Metals Industry, World Economic Forum, Switzerland) and Hubert Danso, CEO and Vice Chairman, Africa Investor, South Africa.

Aldango Gold Refinery is the returning diamond sponsor for the Africa Mining Forum Digital, while LuNa Smelter is once again the gold sponsor.

Basil Read, GTK and HTDS are bronze sponsors.

– CAJ News