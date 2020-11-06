Tongaat Hulett adds grains to farming portfolio

from MORRIS BISHI in Chiredzi, Zimbabwe

CHIREDZI, (CAJ News) – AFTER expanding its operations to include maize, Zimbabwe’s sole sugar producer is adding sorghum to its portfolio.

The move by Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) is to complement efforts by the government to boost food production in the hunger-prone Masvingo Province.

Already, 2 000 hectares of maize planted in winter is under irrigation.

THZ is producing the maize in partnership with the Masvingo Development Trust (MDT).

Adelaide Chikunguru, the THZ Corporate Affairs and Communications Executive, confirmed the development in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“We are starting a sorghum project this year,” she said of the drought-resistant grain crop.

“Under the project, small grain will be planted on our plantations.”

THZ owns Hippo Valley, Mwenezana and Triangle Estates.

“We are still working on how to implement the already approved project,” Chikunguru said.

She informed that the company would sell the produce to the government’s Grain Marketing Board (GMB) for distribution to food insecure communities in the province.

Despite the prolonged wet spell affecting the project, THZ harvested 1 186 tonnes of maize from 327 hectares.

– CAJ News