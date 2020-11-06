Open search panel

MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Africa
  3. Tongaat Hulett adds grains to farming portfolio

Tongaat Hulett adds grains to farming portfolio

Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe invests into sorghum crop production

from MORRIS BISHI in Chiredzi, Zimbabwe
CHIREDZI, (CAJ News) AFTER expanding its operations to include maize, Zimbabwe’s sole sugar producer is adding sorghum to its portfolio.

The move by Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe (THZ) is to complement efforts by the government to boost food production in the hunger-prone Masvingo Province.

Already, 2 000 hectares of maize planted in winter is under irrigation.

THZ is producing the maize in partnership with the Masvingo Development Trust (MDT).

Adelaide Chikunguru, the THZ Corporate Affairs and Communications Executive, confirmed the development in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“We are starting a sorghum project this year,” she said of the drought-resistant grain crop.

“Under the project, small grain will be planted on our plantations.”

THZ owns Hippo Valley, Mwenezana and Triangle Estates.

“We are still working on how to implement the already approved project,” Chikunguru said.

She informed that the company would sell the produce to the government’s Grain Marketing Board (GMB) for distribution to food insecure communities in the province.

Despite the prolonged wet spell affecting the project, THZ harvested 1 186 tonnes of maize from 327 hectares.

– CAJ News

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share this post

You may also like...

Relief for Zimbabwe urban dwellers

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Bureau HARARE, (CAJ News) – AID agencies are providing relief to more than 100 000 urban dwellers during…

scroll to top