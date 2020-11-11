MateBook X Pro expands Huawei PC range in SA

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI is expanding its computer range in South Africa by adding the premium MateBook X Pro to its growing collection.

It will be available online at www.huaweistore.co.za and in selected stores from November 16.

Huawei describes this notebook as an “incredibly stylish and functional device.”

It is rated as boasting “all the must-have features for any working professional and caters specifically to the demands of content creators across the country.”

The device is lightweight at 1,33kg.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro also features a battery life enabling users to watch videos for up to 13 hours, work regularly for 15 hours or browse webpages for up to 11 hours.

Earlier this year, Huawei re-entered the South African PC market with the launch of the Matebook D series.

The series included the Matebook D 14 and HUAWEI Matebook D 15 notebooks.

According to Huawei, these devices ushered in “a new era of revolutionary cross-platform productivity to countless South Africans, from working professionals to young students, and provided them with flagship features at an accessible price.”

– CAJ News