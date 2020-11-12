Tough questions for CEO at beleaguered Eskom

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE country’s embattled power utility and the future of South Africa’s energy sector will be under the spotlight at the upcoming Digital African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa.

The event is scheduled for November 24.

André de Ruyter, the Eskom Chief Executive Officer, will during the summit open up about his time so far at South Africa’s state utility, his plans to achieve financial and operational stability for the organisation, the future of coal in the sector and how he wants to attract private sector investment in order to pivot to renewable energy.

He accepted the role in January, at a time Eskom has suffered a myriad of operational issues and plunged South Africa into a power crisis.

It is anticipated his reforms would revive the fortunes of the state-owned enterprise.

Organisers of the African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa are delighted at the participation of de Ruyter.

“Having the CEO of Africa’s largest utility open African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa has become a proud and honoured tradition for us, and for Eskom, as we have been in a formal partnership for many years,” said Chanelle Hingston, Group Director, Power and Energy for event organisers, Clarion Events Africa.

De Ruyter’s participation will be among the highlights of this year’s digital programme.”

An ongoing theme for Clarion Events Africa’s thought leadership this year is “Africa’s transitioning energy sector.”

This is with particular focus on the opportunities of private sector participation in the power and sector.

“Through our ongoing engagement and communication with the industry this has repeatedly been raised as an important focus,” Hingston said.

The Digital African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is the 20th edition of this flagship event, which was postponed earlier this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

– CAJ News