Second coming to restore world to its former glory

WHENEVER I look at the unfolding evils in the universe, I question myself when our Lord Jesus Christ is returning to rule this world?

These developments include hatred, wars, terrorism, rebellion, racism, tribalism, unfaithfulness, xenophobia and environmental disasters such as floods and earthquakes.

The suffering is too much.

A new world order is therefore urgently needed before it is too late for this otherwise beautiful earth to return to its former state.

Jehovah’s anticipated government on earth, which will be led by His son Jesus Christ, will correct all the current injustices, oppression, unfairness and corrupt world making sure his judgement pleases every human being.

Jehovah’s justice will definitely put away, assimilate and bury all sorts of sufferings we encounter today.

Isaiah 25:8 of the New International Version attests this True Gospel: “He (Jehovah) will swallow up death forever. The Sovereign LORD will wipe away the tears from all faces; he will remove his people’s disgrace from all the earth. The LORD has spoken.”

Further in the book of Isaiah 33:24 of the English Standard Version says: “And no inhabitant will say, “I am sick”; the people who dwell there will be forgiven their iniquity.”

The Creator of heaven and earth, who is Jehovah God, has earlier promised a new heaven and a new earth, which will be under the rulership of our Lord Jesus Christ, whom Jehovah has appointed as king to govern, administer and manage the humankind.

I have travelled the breadth and width of this beautiful world, and witnessed untold suffering by citizens of this planet.

Widows, elderly people, orphans, the blind, the deaf, disabled and the unemployed are bearing the brunt and have no one to look up to.

As if that is not enough, the world is increasingly witnessing food shortages caused by droughts and conflict.

There are diseases, marriage breakups, witchcraft, dishonesty, deception and violent crimes such as murder, robbery, rape, grievous bodily harm and assaults.

Then there is a myriad of deadly diseases. These include the coronavirus (COVID-19), cancer, Ebola, HIV/AIDS, stroke, Ischemic heart disease (coronary artery disease), diabetes, tuberculosis (TB), lower respiratory infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cirrhosis.

These have been wreaking havoc in human life.

In addition to these woes are evil spirits or demons that lead Jehovah’s people astray. These spirits have rendered other humans lunatic while others’ futures have been squandered.

Just a look at global economic situations and how the countries are governed. This leaves a lot to be desired.

Corruption, cronyism, nepotism, maladministration, misrule, incompetence, inefficiency, blundering and misconduct always go unchecked.

Culprits are getting away with potentially punishable offences.

Imagine, if Jehovah, the only Creator of heaven and earth, including us humans, were to quickly discharge His begotten son, Jesus Christ, to come and preside over a ‘new Jerusalem’, I strongly believe the suffering that we endure daily would come to an end once Jehovah’s son reigns.

Indeed, we are desperately waiting for this new Jerusalem promised in the book of Revelation, which will definitely come down out of heaven from Jehovah.

Revelation 21:2-4 of the English Standard Version confirms this True Gospel I’m preaching here.

It reads: “And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

It is Jehovah’s plan to make this beautiful world our permanent home as we desire to co-exist in peace, love and harmony with nature, wildlife and all creation.

When Jehovah created the world, He indeed gave the earth to human beings as their permanent home yet just a few greed individuals (men and women) turned this nice-looking, charming, engaging, stunning, graceful, elegant and magnificent planet into a place where the sphere has become uninhabitable.

This is why this True Gospel is clamouring for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ to bring the new world order that would return the world to its original state.

Psalm 104:5 of the New Living Translation states: “You (Jehovah) placed the world on its foundation so it would never be moved (destroyed).”

HOW WILL THIS NEW WORLD BE REHABILITATED?

Just like I have already pointed out when referring to the book of Revelation, Jehovah will re-establish the new, but suffering-free world after setting his son Jesus Christ against the beast of this world called Lucifer, Satan or the Devil.

Revelation 20:1-3 of the New International Version confirms: “And I saw an angel coming down out of heaven, having the key to the Abyss and holding in his hand a great chain. He seized the dragon, that ancient serpent, who is the devil, or Satan, and bound him for a thousand years. He threw him into the Abyss, and locked and sealed it over him, to keep him from deceiving the nations anymore until the thousand years were ended. After that, he must be set free for a short time.”

The new world, widely known as paradise, will be restored on earth during Jesus’ rule as God’s King.

In a battle called Armageddon, Jesus will lead God’s angels and destroy all who oppose God. Then Jesus will imprison Satan for 1 000 years. God’s people will survive the destruction because Jesus will guide and protect them.

WHY ARE WE NOT HAVING A PARADISE TODAY?

The reason why we do not have a paradise today is because the first people to be created, who are Adam and his wife Eve disobeyed Jehovah.

Others would argue that the two were deceived by the snake, who is the devil, but the bottom line is that they contravened, infringed, overstepped, transgressed and violated Jehovah’s rules.

Due to disobedience, Jehovah immediately forced the two, husband and wife, out of the garden of Eden, which was called paradise.

The infringement of Jehovah’s laws made paradise to lose its beauty, value and friendly environment. This resulted in no human being succeeding in restoring this once beautiful paradise.

According to Job 9:24 of the New Living Translation: “The whole earth is in the hands of the wicked, and God blinds the eyes of the judges. If he’s not the one who does it, who is?”

Fellow brethren, if ever there was a period we so desperately needed the coming of Jesus, I strongly believe now is the time.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

