Nigeria bandit kingpins arrested

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN police have arrested two of the most wanted gang leaders of bandits following operations northwest of the country.

Alhaji Adamu, known otherwise as Shantal, and Dahiru Musa were among 14 suspects arrested by law enforcers in the Katsina State.

Hundreds of domestic animals including cows and sheep were recovered.

Adamu has been arrested in the region of Danmusa where police recovered 185 cattle and 54 sheep.

“Investigation is ongoing,” Gambo Isah, regional police spokesperson, said.

Musa and other suspects have been arrested in the area of Batsari.

Police recovered 213 sheep and 43 cattle believed to be rustled by the suspects.

Isah said in the course of investigation, suspects confessed that the animals belonged to Musa, who was later arrested.

“He could not give satisfactory account as to the ownership of the animals,” Isah said of Musa.

Banditry is one of a series of violent crimes in Nigeria, Africa’s biggest country by population (over 200 million).

The government of Muhammadu Buhari was elected into office in 2015 with a pledge to end the crimes in the oil-rich country.

– CAJ News