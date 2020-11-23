South Africans have a right not to be contacted

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africans have been reminded of their legislative right to be added to Do Not Contact (DNC) databases.

Registering on this database is free to consumers and will mean they will not be contacted by Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) members.

DMASA has reminded the consumers of this right.

The implication of Section 69 of the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) and Section 11 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) is that organisations undertaking electronic direct marketing in South Africa must provide the opportunity for recipients to unsubscribe (or opt-out) from further communications.

“Minimalism is a key to POPIA,” said David Dickens, Chief Executive Officer of the DMASA

“We will not ask for information that doesn’t offer the consumer protection” Dickens added

“The DMASA’s DNC database is the oldest continuous such database in the country.

“That not all DNC databases are created equal is clear from the fact that the DMASA undertakes an outstanding 2,2 billion DNC requests annually that protect up to 15 million consumers,” Dickens said.

At over 300 paid-up members, the DMASA offers consumers wanting to opt-out of marketing communication the widest reach of any local direct and integrated marketing industry organisation.

Founded in 2005, DMASA is the continent’s leading non-profit dedicated to the sustainable development of the direct and integrated marketing industry.

– CAJ News