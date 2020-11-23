Zimbabwe sugar industry leader Veterai dies

by SHELUZANI MAKHESE

CHIREDZI, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe sugar industry has been thrust into mourning after the death of one of its prominent leaders.

Edmore Veterai, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Sugarcane Development Association (ZSDA), passed from an illness that was undisclosed at the time of going to press.

He died in Chiredzi on Monday afternoon.

It is reported he collapsed suddenly and was rushed to hospital, where died.

Veterai was retired police senior assistant commissioner.

Teverai Nhapi, the entrepreneur and women’s economic empowerment advocate, described the deceased as a champion and a true leader.

ZSDA advocates and represents the interests of sugarcane farmers operating in the Lowveld.

– CAJ News