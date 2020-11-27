SADC tackles emerging terror threat

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) is concerned at the increasing threat of terrorism activities and violent extremism in the region.

SADC’s Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation expressed worry during the Extraordinary Organ Troika-Summit in Botswana on Friday (today).

President Mokgweetsi Masisi hosted the meeting held on the back of escalating attacks by Islamist groups in Mozambique and the banditry in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lemogang Kwape, Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, said these threatened peace and stability in Africa’s most stable region.

“We must seriously review the political and security challenges in the region, with a view to respond to these emerging threats,” Kwape said.

The situation in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado region is escalating into a regional threat, with the terrorists blamed for some recent attacks in Tanzania.

The militants have also threatened war on South Africa if it intervenes in the conflict. This after Mozambique filed a formal request for support from the regional bloc.

DRC is also beset by instability caused by various rebel groups.

Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi will be hsting his SADC peers presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe) and Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa).

– CAJ News