30 Gauteng teachers die from COVID-19

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NO less than 30 teachers and seven administration employees have died from coronavirus-related ailments in the Gauteng Province since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Department of Education confirmed the deaths, as well as the loss of lives of a boy and a girl who committed suicide since the commencement of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations at the beginning of November.

Steve Mabona, the department spokesperson, confirmed the setbacks in a statement.

He expressed disappointment that two candidates sneaked in cellphones and another three were found with crib notes while examinations were in session across different districts.

The department is also monitoring the invitations surrounding circumstances of the leaked Mathematics Paper 2, which was allegedly accessed by candidates from Limpopo, Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces.

The Hawks is currently investigating the source of the said leak.

Meanwhile, four candidates across districts tested COVID-19 positive.

They were transferred and allowed to write their examinations under controlled conditions at the NASREC Field Hospital west of Johannesburg.

The aforementioned candidates have been discharged but one learner was admitted last Thursday.

South Africa has recorded 787 702 COVID-19 cases, including 21 477 deaths. Gauteng, the economic hub, has 234 831 cases and 5 006 deaths.

Figures are of this past weekend.

Meanwhile, on November 9, criminals broke into Bophelong Secondary School in Sedibeng and accessed the store room in which they stole 2019 grade 11 surplus exam papers.

The following day, the school was robbed and eight Smart Boards from Grade 12 classrooms which are utilized for exams, were taken.

– CAJ News