MTN to offer 5G-enabled iPhone 12

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN will be launching its 5G-enabled version of the iconic Apple iPhone 12 devices in South Africa later this month.

The devices will be available from December 18.

They will be able to pre-order from December 11.

Devices include the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini.

The announcement follows MTN’s commercial launch of its next-generation 5G network in June this year, offering higher peak data speeds, low latency, increased reliability and greater network capacity.

“MTN is honoured to be the only mobile network in SA (South Africa) enabled to support 5G on the Apple iPhone 12,” said Giovanni Chiarelli, Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN South Africa.

“We are also proud to announce the deployment of 5G at selected MTN stores in our 5G-enabled coverage areas.”

Chiarelli said MTN was reaping the results of its investment in 5G.

“We are proud to be able to keep delivering exceptional and high-quality experiences for our customers,” he said.

MTN delivers 5G connectivity on four different spectral bands across more than 100 sites around the country.

This new generation technology unlocks the full capabilities of next generation services, like the latest iPhones and virtual and augmented reality, ultra-high definition video streaming, artificial intelligence, robotics, automated cars as well as the Internet of Things (IoT).

MTN was named Best Mobile Network in South Africa for the third time this year.

This is according to independent network performance tests conducted by local IT publication in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3), which also named MTN Best Mobile Network in Q1 and Q2 of 2020.

“At MTN, we believe everyone is entitled to a modern, connected life and this extremely exciting news ensures we can continue to do just that,” Chiarelli concluded.

– CAJ News