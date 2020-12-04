PRESS RELEASE: Avon Justine brings cheer to the children at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 4th DECEMBER 2020, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – CHRISTMAS is a time of joyfulness and of time spent with family. Avon Justine has stepped in to make sure that it would be no different for patients at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital (NMCH).

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, (NMCF) in partnership with global beauty and cosmetics company Avon Justine, have bought some festive cheer to the children at its flagship project, NMCH, when they presented them with a Christmas hamper comprising of toys and goodies to the value of R50 000. The cheque handover and the donation of Christmas hampers took place at the hospital premises in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Friday, 04 December.

In addition, Avon Justine also presented the hospital with a cash donation of R150 000 to enable the facility to buy much-needed provisions such as consumables for surgeries including personal protective equipment (PPEs), medicines and disposable pharmacy items.

The donation is part of Justine’s Thuthukisa Together programme which seeks to support impoverished communities in South Africa.

“A donation of this nature allows non-profit organisations like the NMCF to continue with the work of promoting children’s rights particularly their safety, livelihoods and access to healthcare. This is more important in an environment that is uncertain as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and that has rendered civil society vulnerable in implementing sustainable interventions,” says Konehali Gugushe, Chief Executive Officer of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon Justine’s Turkey, Middle East & Africa, says his company is humbled to be given the opportunity to work with an institution that is the brainchild of a humanitarian statesman.

“The decision to donate funds and Christmas Hampers to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital is in line with the institution’s call to ‘Serve like Madiba’ and our ongoing efforts to leverage the power of the Avon Justine brand to uplift communities we operate in and make a positive difference.

We have always sought to be agents of positive change and once again we are pleased and humbled that we were given an opportunity to be a part of the ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of our children and give them hope for the future,” says Mareletse.

Following the donation, Avon Justine will be designated the status of Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund Globetrotter, a prestigious category of donor who contributes substantially to the work of the Fund.

NMCH is Nelson Mandela’s lasting wish for children in Africa and the first dedicated specialist paediatric facility in Gauteng providing a range of medical and surgical services including Neurosurgery, Cardiology and Cardiothoracic surgery, Renal services including dialysis, general surgery and critical care (Paediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care) to name a few.

About Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund (the Fund) is an advocacy development agency and a leading champion for the general well-being of children, founded in 1995 by the former statesman Mr. Nelson Mandela. To make the life of children a celebration, the Fund is undoubtedly honoured with the task of continuing the legacy of its founder. The key message that goes with carrying out this honoured task is found and embedded in the vision of the Fund, which is: “Changing the way society treats its children and youth.” The Fund believes that children should enjoy the absence of hunger, abuse, exploitation and homelessness. This is underpinned by a clear notion that the eradication of poverty and its systemic causes are the ultimate desired change, rather than amelioration of difficult and unchanging circumstances in which targeted beneficiaries find themselves. It is possible to have a world where children live with dignity, are safe, nurtured and their voices are heard and that the transformation needed to create such a world needs every part of society to play its role.

