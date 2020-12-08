Huawei unwraps wearables catalogue

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has unveiled its lineup of wearables ahead of the festive season.

This follows the demand and popularity for smartwatches being at an all-time high.

The lineup is divided into three categories.

This includes the flagship category with the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection, value category with the Huawei Watch GT 2and GT 2e.

There is also the Huawei Watch Fit.

The company pointed out with different kinds of users having different demands and scenarios, the right smartwatch was always a tricky pick.

“However, thanks to this lineup of well-designed, intelligent and long-lasting smartwatches, Huawei’s wearable range is a great option for everyone,” Huawei stated.

– CAJ News