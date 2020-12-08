Mosele modest amid reported overseas interest

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GOODMAN Mosele is not letting reports of overseas interest in his services and talk of him attracting the attention of the so-called bigger sides locally get into his head.

The Baroka FC midfielder maintains he is focused on improving his game, helping the Limpopo outfit secure a top eight finish and cementing his place in the national team.

The 21-year-old, voted the best young player in the Premiership last season, however says playing abroad is the ultimate objective.

“It would be a dream come true,” the player said in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

There were reports during the latest transfer window that he was set to sign for an unnamed overseas team, said to be in Israel but Baroka reportedly turned down the offer.

He has also been linked to local glamour club, Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, but such a move would be remote with Amakhosi serving a ban imposed by the Federation of International Football (FIFA) on registering new players.

The central midfielder is nonetheless not letting such talk distract him.

“I only read and hear people talking about it,” Mosele said.

“No one from the club has told me anything. I have decided not to entertain it and wait until my time comes. I think it’s better that way,” he added.

“That’s why I’m not putting any of the rumours into my head. I’m just concentrating on improving and always being at my very best each and every game.”

Mosele disclosed his focus now was representing his country and helping Baroka sustain a decent start to the season.

“I want to help the team reach at least the top eight for the first time and get as many national team call-ups. For now, I’m aiming for the Under-23,” he said.

He was part of the David Notoane’s Under-23s that toured Saudi Arabia for two friendly matches last month.

Mosele played in the final encounter that South Africa drew 1-1. They lost the first match 2-3.

Mosele was also part of the preliminary side Notoane named in February for the Tokyo Olympics but the tournament has been postponed to next year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

There is no doubt he has to maintain the standards he has set at Baroka, with whom he is playing his fourth season and has played around 70 matches.

The player is confident the side can challenge for a finish in the top eight and shed its tag as relegation fighters.

Bakgakga are fifth on the table with eight points and led the standings at some stage.

“I think if we believe and work on scoring, we will be fine. Personally, I think we gave a good team,” Mosele said.

– CAJ News