Mnangagwa intervenes in divisive Chiredzi chieftaincy

from MORRIS BISHI in Chiredzi, Zimbabwe

CHIREDZI, (CAJ News) – THE intervention of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is anticipated to resolve a disputed chieftaincy that has been raging southeast of the country last year.

Chief Tshovani (born Felix Mundau) is aggrieved by the installation of Chief Neromwe (Clemence Madzingo) by Masvingo Minister of State, Ezra Chadzamira, despite two High Court orders to stop the process.

Tshovhani argues the installation subtracts four of the wards which were under his area of jurisdiction.

He has expressed his displeasure during a recent meeting he disclosed he held with Mnangagwa in Harare.

“We were invited by President Mnangagwa and we met him some few weeks ago,” Tshovhani told CAJ News.

“We told him that we are not happy about the processes which created Neromwe chieftainship in Chiredzi, which took most of our area. The president listened to our concerns.”

Mnangagwa has reportedly pledged to invite the chief to another meeting set to be attended by Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, July Moyo, at an undisclosed date.

Chief Neromwe remained defiant.

“That is waste of time. Any chief can visit the president but that does not mean what you brought him is approved easily,” Neromwe said.

“I heard they (Tshovhani delegation) were there but I am yet to see a chief who was legally installed being removed. Let them forget about it. There is nothing which can happen we should work to develop our areas than fighting,” Neromwe said.

Following the controversial installation, Neromwe presides over four wards, to Tshovhani’s three.

These are in Chiredzi North and Chiredzi West constituencies.

– CAJ News