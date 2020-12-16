Uganda permits return of fans to stadia

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – FOOTBALL fans are set to return to stadia nine months after Uganda imposed a lockdown against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) confirmed the development.

A maximum of 200 fans will be allowed access. Only season ticket holders are eligible.

“FUFA has received numerous outcries from clubs and other stakeholders about the need to allow fans into stadia under the existing directives and guidelines from His Excellency the President of Uganda, the Ministry of Health and other Government agencies,” FUFA stated.

President Yoweri Museveni’s government imposed a lockdown in March.

The East African country has recorded 27 071 cases of COVID-19, including 220 deaths.

The return of fans is subject to a number of conditions.

This includes the appointment of a club Medical Liaison Officer, Hygiene Implementation Officer and Safety and Security Officer, submission of the list of season ticket holders to FUFA and strict observance of all COVID-19 protocols.

“Any club or football entity that fails to abide by the conditions as set out above shall be liable to sanctions including but not limited to monetary fines and withdrawal of the privilege,” FUFA stated.

Some leagues in the continent have resumed but matches played behind closed doors.

This has also applied to the resumption of national team games.

– CAJ News