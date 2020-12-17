Giant tank to boost SA poultry production

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE completion of what is believed to be the biggest water tank in the continent is set to provide one of South Africa’s largest poultry producers with 8,8 million litres of saved water.

Abeco Tanks has completed the tank, which is equivalent to two tennis courts in surface area – holds a whopping 5,8 million litres of water with a 3 million litre supplementary tank.

It is in the North West province.

“We are the only company in Southern Africa with the expertise to manufacture and install a tank of this size in the rapid timeframe provided,” said Chief Operations Officer of Abeco, Mannie Ramos Jnr.

“We had to connect the 5,8 million litre tank with the existing one, ensure it was water-tight, tested and safe, in a record-breaking 38 days versus 128 days – the average time frame.”

Storing water for agricultural purposes is a necessity.

Reliability of water is especially concerning issue for agriculture.

The poultry farm for which Abeco built this tank is one of the leading suppliers both nationally and internationally, breeding and raising chickens for processing and distribution on site.

Water security for chickens, especially laying hens, is extremely important.

