Mokoena says latest scorcher is best career goal

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – FANS have voted it the best goal of the season thus far but for Teboho Mokoena, it is the best of his career to date.

The SuperSport United midfielder has gained a reputation for spectacular goals from range and the recent belter against Stellenbosch FC is the latest in his collection of crackers.

It has been awarded the first DStv Premiership Goal of the Month, winning for October/November 2020.

With the game heading to a goalless outcome, the 23-year-old pounced on a loose ball from 30-yards (27,4 metres) out and unleashed a powerful shot that gave goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt and his defence no chance.

Mokoena beat nine other contenders to the accolade and has now won three Goal of the Month awards, following the two awards he won in 2018/19 in the then-Absa Premiership.

In an interview, the modest midfielder, ranked the latest goal at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium as the finest of the three and eight others he has netted in his 125 domestic appearances for SuperSport United.

“This one has to be the best,” Mokoena told CAJ News Africa.

“This one had power, while the two others that won the award were about finesse,” he explained.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL), in its citation, hailed the goal as a worthy winner.

“It was a goal fitting of winning any football match and as such, football supporters decided it was their best goal for the October/November period,” PSL stated.

It automatically qualifies for the Goal of the Season to be handed at the end of this campaign.

In 2018/19, Mokoena became the first player in the competition’s history to win back-to-back Goal of the Month awards.

His efforts won for January and February for 2019.

Coincidentally, all three long-range goals, including the latest, that bagged him the monthly award were match-winners.

The first came against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe, in a game that finished 2-1 in favour of Matsantsantsa.

Another gem of Mokoena’s goals came against Golden Arrows that earned SuperSport a come-from-behind 3-2 win at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

“I attribute this specialty of scoring such spectacular goals to practice,” said the Bafana Bafana midfielder.

“I am happy to have won the award to have won the Goal of the Month for the third time. It will motivate me to achieve more with the team. While I would like to keep to myself what my personal goals are, I look forward to scoring more goals.”

In terms of goals, Mokoena looks poised to have his most successful season.

He has already managed three goals (one assist) in five league and three cup matches this campaign.

Mokoena is now eligible for selection after missing Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs through suspension.

– CAJ News