Infidelity drives wedge between humans and God

MANY people do not love Jehovah God genuinely but pretend to adore Him simply because they would desperately desire something.

Such wants include money, healing, blessings, marriage, children, success (prosperity), power and long life.

Just anything that would make them happy…..that what humans only want.

Once they receive all they wanted from Jehovah, all and sundry immediately disappear.

They abandon Him or deliberately isolate themselves from the Sovereign Lord.

This attitude is more prevalent than ever and is exactly what causes separation between Jehovah and human beings.

People are oblivious of the fact that Jehovah knows well the every intention of humans and thoughts of their heart.

Genesis 6:5 of the New Living Translation reads: “The LORD observed the extent of human wickedness on the earth, and he saw that everything they thought or imagined was consistently and totally evil.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, I would like to encourage you to genuinely love Jehovah, do so wholeheartedly instead of faking love or relationship.

Deuteronomy 6:5 of the New King James Version orders: “You shall love the LORD your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your strength,” whilst Matthew 22:37 of the New Living Translation concurs: “You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind.”

Even in a relationship such as the one between a man and woman, intimacy ends prematurely because one partner would have chosen to be intolerant, disrespectful, cheat or frustrate the other after getting what they wanted.

One has observed individuals clandestinely, discreetly or conspiratorially enter into a relationship with other ulterior motives, which are driven by hidden agendas.

When their problems have been sorted out, these individuals forget that their partner would have rescued them from their predicaments or misfortunes.

After being assisted, human beings have a tendency of running away from their saviours.

They then return to the very same enemies or partners that would have abandoned them or inflicted pain during their time of need.

That is how foolish and deceitful human beings can be. This is why most people today do not want to abide by Jehovah’s laws but prefer the deceiver, who is the devil.

Humans do this at the expense of their creator.

A good example is when Jesus healed the ten lepers, a majority who had been excluded from community because of their medical condition.

Amusingly, after so many years of suffering from leprosy, when Jesus finally healed them, they all ran away and vanished into thin air in great joy.

Only one returned to thank Jesus Christ. The rest did not bother.

Luke 17:17 of the New International Version quotes Jesus as asking: “Were not all ten cleansed? Where are the other nine?”

This is exactly what the majority of people do today.

The Almighty Jehovah has saved humans from social crises and sin but by nature, humans always abandon God and quickly exhibit true colours of attraction to evil.

I do not know why people love things that destroy, hurt or injure them while running away from good things created by our heavenly Father – Jehovah God.

For instance, take a closer look at Jesus Christ’s miracles, which characterised his ministry in transforming people’s lives on earth.

Though I don’t personally know exactly how many miracles Jesus performed during His life and earthly ministry, in this instance, I would like to focus on the main ones documented in the bible.

This includes the raising of Lazarus from the dead, feeding of 5 000 hungry people, turning water into wine at poor Benjamin’s wedding at Cana and healing of the nobleman’s son who was near death in Capernaum.

There is also the healing of a demoniac at the synagogue in Capernaum, healing Peter’s mother-in-law from a high fever, healing many and the casting out of demon at sunset.

Jesus also gave a miraculous catch of fish to disciples while He was in the boat with them, healed the centurion’s paralysed servant in Capernaum, healed a paralytic (let down through the roof) and healed High Priest whose ear Peter severed.

Jesus also healed an individual withered hand in the synagogue on the Sabbath. He raised widow’s son at Nain, calmed a storm, cast out a legion of demons, healed a woman with an issue of blood, raised Jairus’s daughter, healed two blind men, healed a mute demoniac and healed a crippled man at the Pool of Bethesda.

He healed many, walked on water and calmed a storm. Jesus healed many who were sick in Gennesaret, cured a woman’s demon-possessed daughter in

Canaan, healed a deaf and mute man, healed a man who was born blind (by putting clay on his eyes).

He forgave sins.

Yet, humans would preferred Barabbas, the most hardened criminal of his generation, to live while Jesus was crucified for sins he did not commit.

All beneficiaries of Jesus’ miracles objected when Jesus’ moment of crucifixion arrived.

This shows human beings only love you or get closer to you whenever they are desperate for something.

Matthew 27:17 of International Standard Version reads: “So when the people had gathered, Pilate (Governor of Rome) asked them, “Which man do you want me to release for you—Barabbas, or Jesus who is called ‘the Messiah’?”

Further in Matthew 27:22 of Christian Standard Bible, Pilate asks the crowd again, “What should I do then with Jesus, who is called Christ?” They all answered, “Crucify him!”

This is mind-boggling! Pilate is even shocked at the response.

He later asked again on Matthew 27:23 of the New International Version: “Why? What crime has he (Jesus Christ) committed?” asked Pilate. But they shouted all the louder, “Crucify him!”

That is the kind of love human beings payback with?

Truly, this is not genuine love. It is faked, unreal and a fantasised kind of relationship this True Gospel is exposing.

Fellow brethren, if again you take a close look into why Jehovah had sent Jesus Christ down to earth, surely you would see that our Heavenly Father’s intention was so good in that Jehovah wanted Jesus Christ to save the world from perishing.

John 3:16-17 of the Berean Study Bible states: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.”

In conclusion, I would like to urge those in intimacy or any kind of love to desist from two-timing, double-crossing, back-stabbing, infidelity, betrayal, cheating and dishonesty.

If you believe you found Jesus Christ to follow, stop dating the devil.

It is impossible to serve two masters at the same time.

Matthew 6:24 of the New International Version concurs with this True Gospel: “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

