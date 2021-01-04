Letter to bishops and priests: Martyres Christi

ROME, (CAJ News) – “WHEN the Holy Spirit has come upon you, you shall be My witnesses (martyrés).” (Acts 1:8)

Dear bishops and priests of the Catholic Church, we stand at the beginning of the apocalyptic times. In October 2019, an idol of desolation (cf. Mt 24:15) desecrated the main basilica of the Catholic Church.

The invalid Pope has publicly endorsed same-sex marriage laws, and the Vatican has issued documents promoting “vaccination for all” combined with chipping. The process of apostasy progressed in secret over a period of half a century and has reached its peak in the person of Jorge M. Bergoglio – Francis.

The spiritual darkness of the curse hangs like a dark cloud over the Catholic Church, through which it affects the whole of Christianity and humanity today. In all apparitions, the Mother of Jesus repeated what was most necessary for our salvation: “Repent, repent, repent!” Unfortunately, her voice was not listened to.

Apostate Christianity calls down punishment on itself and on humanity. This punishment started with senseless pandemic and is to be followed by vaccination, chipping, reduction, and the lake of fire! The Vatican fully supports the process of self-destruction by its activities and documents.

By contrast, courageous doctors – experts in virology, epidemiology, bacteriology… – have stood up for the truth and against lies. The treacherous Church hierarchy exploits obedience and fear, and forces orthodox bishops and priests to take steps towards their own self-destruction. The forces of darkness and lies have paralysed the truths of faith and God’s commandments.

As early as Good Friday 2009, the President of the Bishops’ Conference of Germany, Archbishop Zöllitsch, publicly uttered the greatest heresy, saying that Christ did not die for our sins but only offered solidarity with the suffering. The Vatican did not punish him.

In the years 2008-2011, we, orthodox bishops of the Byzantine rite, in God’s authority, called on bishops around the world to profess the faith and renounce contemporary heresies.

The bishops concerned were reminded to be aware that if anyone did not profess the faith even after the third appeal and did not renounce heresies, he thus proved through his passivity that he was in unity with heresies and brought down on himself God’s anathema.

We only made that spiritual reality public. If bishops had professed the faith, God would have given the light and strength for spiritual awakening. However, many bishops have been under anathema to this day, and are therefore in spiritual darkness.

Dear Bishops, it has come to the crunch now. Some of you will be bloody or bloodless martyrs, and others Judases. You will either be saved or eternally damned. The Vatican is the first to promote vaccino-chipping for all. If you obey an apostate, you will betray Christ as well as your souls.

In addition, by your bad example, you will be responsible for the souls entrusted to you. If you remain silent now when you are obliged to warn, you will be the cause of the eternal damnation of many. How will you stand God’s judgment?

You are obliged to reject the system of pre-programmed death. This requires heroism. But you, bishops and priests, do not have the light and strength to do so. Why? Because you are under a curse.

What can you do to become witnesses, martyrés, heroes of faith ready even to sacrifice your lives at the beginning of this apocalyptic age? You need the Holy Spirit. And the condition for receiving the Holy Spirit is repentance. “Repent, and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit!” (Acts 2:38) God is giving a new chance – through the repentance of bishops, priests and believers “He will destroy the veil that is spread over all nations…” (cf. Isa 25:7).

How should you begin to repent today?

Confess the saving faith and renounce heresies. Let each bishop and each priest do this, either publicly in his church or privately in the presence of two witnesses.

Confession of the faith and renunciation of heresies:

1) I renounce the spirit of historical-critical Neomodernism!

2) I renounce the spirit of syncretism, the spirit of Nostra Aetate, that is, the spirit of a regard for pagan cults and their demons, and their implementation in interreligious dialogue (Assisi…)!

3) I renounce the spirit of gender ideology which promotes same-sex marriage and LGBTQ deviation.

4) I renounce the spirit which legalizes the stealing of children by the juvenile justice system and is the cause of their subsequent mental, sexual and physical abuse!

5) I renounce Satan and demons, especially ones that nowadays work through different covert forms of magic, divination and spiritualism (homoeopathy, acupuncture, hypnosis, divination by pendulum…) and the spirit of the New Age!

6) I renounce the spirit of Freemasonry and the NWO which programmes moral, spiritual and physical autogenocide of mankind, today especially in the form of vaccino-chipping promoted even by the Vatican!

7) I renounce all religious demons, particularly the spirit of Pharisaism, Sadducceeism and religious liberalism, as well as the Pachamama demon that was enthroned in the Vatican.

I believe and confess that the Lord Jesus Christ died on the cross for me and my sins, and rose again on the third day historically and really!

I receive the Lord Jesus as my Saviour and give my life to Him!

I receive the testament from the cross expressed in the words of Christ to the disciple: “Behold, your Mother!”

I receive the fullness of the Holy Spirit to be a martyr of Christ like the Apostles!

+ Elijah

Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate

+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr

Secretary Bishops

