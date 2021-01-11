Sedibeng mayor Modisakeng mourned

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GAUTENG is mourning the death of Busisiwe Modisakeng, the Executive Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality, who passed away on Friday reportedly from coronavirus (COVID-19) complications.

She was aged 60.

Lebogang Maile, the Member of the Executive Committee (MEC): Human Settlements, Urban Planning and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) paid tribute to Modisakeng.

“Her sudden demise robs the people of Gauteng and Sedibeng in particular of a committed servant of the people, who did her utmost in pursuit of service delivery improvement,” Maile said.

He, on behalf of the Gauteng provincial government, led by Premier David Makhura, extended condolences to the Modisakeng family, her colleagues in the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Modisakeng was among the longest serving public representatives in local government.

She occupied various leadership positions, first as Mayor of Lesedi Local Municipality for three successive terms and Speaker of Sedibeng District Municipality.

Her political career saw her join the Congress of South African Students, Mass Democratic Movement, Congress of South African Trade Unions, and South African Communist Party.

Details of the memorial and funeral services were to be shared once discussions had been finalised with the deceased’s family.

– CAJ News