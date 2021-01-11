South Africa shuts borders to tighten lockdown

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa has closed its land borders as part of restrictions to curb the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 20 land ports of entry will be closed until February 15, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening.

He however announced the cabinet had decided to maintain the country on adjusted alert level 3, which was implemented on December 28.

This is based on the recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC).

Among borders to be closed include Beitbridge, Ficksburg, Kopfontein, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge and Oshoek.

The move follows congestion at these borders, mostly the Beitbridge and Lebombo, shared with Zimbabwe and Mozambique respectively.

Congestion marred the borders during the festive season and this was partly blamed for the spike in infections.

Among other restrictions to be retained include the ban on most indoor and outdoor gatherings.

The sale and transportation of alcohol is still prohibited.

The country’s curfew will run from 21h00 – 05h00.

South Africa is enduring a second wave of COVID-19.

The toll is at its worst since March last year when the virus was first reported in the country.

More than 1,2 million cases, including over 33 000 deaths, have been reported in the country.

There have been 190 000 new cases and 4 600 deaths since the start of 2021.

– CAJ News