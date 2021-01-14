Nigeria kids arrested for sex parties, genital theft

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN police have arrested a teenager for alleged possession of female genitals and apprehended several others for throwing sex parties.

Law enforcement agents made the arrests during operations in the volatile Bauchi State northeast of the country.

Among those arrested is Abdulkadir Wada Haladu (19) of the Jamaare local government area of the state for allegedly possessing genitals of a young girl that was mutilated at the end of December.

He is suspected to be a ritualist.

The genital organ, animal skins and native medicine have been confiscated as exhibit.

“The suspect voluntarily confessed to the unfortunate crime,” said Lawan Tanko Jimeta, Bauchi Commissioner of Police.

In a related development, nine teenagers are among 14 youth police have arrested for allegedly organizing sex parties and other violent crimes also in the state.

The suspects, all from Dass town, are aged between 15 years and 26 years.

Among exhibits recovered are a sword, machete and knives.

“The suspects will be profiled and charged to court,” Jimeta said.

The police chief said the law enforcers would sustain the crackdown against criminals terrorizing law-abiding citizens.

“We are delighted that the force, our personnel and units did not fall short of expectations,” Jimeta said.

