African learners to plug cloud skills gap

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LEARNERS from disadvantaged backgrounds in Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa are to benefit from a free skills development and job training programme rolled out by a global cloud computing company.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of AWS re/Start in the three countries.

AWS re/Start is targets learners that are unemployed, underemployed, or from under-represented communities.

It aims to build local talent by providing AWS Cloud skills development and job opportunities to learners that are unemployed, underemployed or from under-represented communities.

Learners with no previous technical knowledge can apply for the 12-week skills-based training programme that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills as well as practical career skills.

In South Africa, AWS re/Start works with Praesignis, a non-profit organisation which specialises in recruiting, training, and placing young people in careers.

Praesignis will deliver the learning experience, provide a pathway to earning AWS Certification, and support the learners as they launch their careers in cloud computing. They will also support graduates by connecting them directly with potential employers.

Linda Siso, Head of Education at Amazon Web Services South Africa, said AWS re/Start was building a diverse pipeline of new cloud talent in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“AWS re/Start creates a win-win scenario for individuals, local communities, and our customers and partners,” Siso said.

The programme connects individuals to in-demand cloud and tech opportunities.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with AWS re/Start to build essential AWS Cloud skills that enable South Africans to take up cloud careers in the growing cloud computing job market,” said Johan Ceronio, Director at Praesignis.

The industry demand for cloud adoption is far outpacing the number of cloud-savvy workers, leaving organisations struggling to find and hire skilled talent.

Before joining the programme, Didie Ramunyaduwa was unemployed with no work experience but is launching a career in cloud computing after introduction to the Linux platform.

It something the student had always wanted to learn.

“I enjoy the coding, and I believe that this experience will unlock doors for me in the future,” Ramunyaduwa said.

Mclean Ncube, another AWS re/Start learner in South Africa, said, “This will open opportunities with an internationally recognised accreditation, allowing me to work across different countries and upskill myself.”

The three AWS re/Start cohorts in Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa will graduate in January 2021.

The AWS re/Start program is now running in other countries comprising Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Ireland, , Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and United States.

– CAJ News