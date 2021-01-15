Lesotho, Zimbabwe adopt telcoms oversight technology

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LESOTHO and Zimbabwe are poised to increase revenue assurance, combat network fraud and enforce billing integrity across all communication networks in the respective countries.

This after the implementation of a cutting-edge system to monitor national and international telecommunications traffic.

The Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) and the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) have begun executing the system provided by Global Voice Group (GVG).

GVG is the leading regulatory technology developer and Big Data analytics organisation.

“With these partnerships, GVG enables solid telecom metrics for tax collection purposes, fraud detection and market compliance with regulations to protect consumers and operators in Lesotho and Zimbabwe,” said said James Claude, GVG Chief Executive Officer.

He said the RegTech solution provided by GVG enhanced the oversight capabilities of the LCA and POTRAZ to the benefit of all stakeholders, including the respective governments, industry and all citizens.

“By enabling the regulators to see, in real-time, what is really going on in the telecom sector, it dramatically improves the governance of a sector that plays a major role in the socio-economic development of the two countries,” Claude added.

The implementation of the technological infrastructure from GVG by LCA is hailed as the first step towards the effective promotion of a compliant and inclusive digital and mobile ecosystem for the Kingdom.

The establishment and execution of the Telecommunications Traffic Monitoring System (TTMS) in Zimbabwe is part of POTRAZ’s strategic agenda to adopt new technologies in the regulatory framework of the country.

There has been a slow but gradual adoption of technological solutions by regulatory agencies and authorities to assist them in their oversight role in Africa.

Many African countries are also grappling with revenue leakage in the telecommunications sector.

Hence the step taken by the regulatory agencies in the two Southern African countries – Lesotho and Zimbabwe – is a breakthrough in making their oversight roles more robust and efficient.

– CAJ News